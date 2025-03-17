- Overview
AUSF: Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF
AUSF exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.13 and at a high of 46.51.
Follow Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AUSF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AUSF stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock is priced at 46.51 today. It trades within 0.52%, yesterday's close was 46.27, and trading volume reached 82. The live price chart of AUSF shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF is currently valued at 46.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.90% and USD. View the chart live to track AUSF movements.
How to buy AUSF stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF shares at the current price of 46.51. Orders are usually placed near 46.51 or 46.81, while 82 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow AUSF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AUSF stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.54 - 46.82 and current price 46.51. Many compare 1.24% and 6.92% before placing orders at 46.51 or 46.81. Explore the AUSF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the past year was 46.82. Within 38.54 - 46.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) over the year was 38.54. Comparing it with the current 46.51 and 38.54 - 46.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUSF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AUSF stock split?
Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.27, and 9.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.27
- Open
- 46.36
- Bid
- 46.51
- Ask
- 46.81
- Low
- 46.13
- High
- 46.51
- Volume
- 82
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.92%
- Year Change
- 9.90%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8