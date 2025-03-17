What is AUSF stock price today? Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock is priced at 46.27 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 46.15, and trading volume reached 95. The live price chart of AUSF shows these updates.

Does Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock pay dividends? Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF is currently valued at 46.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.33% and USD. View the chart live to track AUSF movements.

How to buy AUSF stock? You can buy Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF shares at the current price of 46.27. Orders are usually placed near 46.27 or 46.57, while 95 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow AUSF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AUSF stock? Investing in Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.54 - 46.82 and current price 46.27. Many compare 0.72% and 6.37% before placing orders at 46.27 or 46.57. Explore the AUSF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the past year was 46.82. Within 38.54 - 46.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) over the year was 38.54. Comparing it with the current 46.27 and 38.54 - 46.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUSF moves on the chart live for more details.