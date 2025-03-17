- 개요
AUSF: Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF
AUSF 환율이 오늘 0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.03이고 고가는 46.34이었습니다.
Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AUSF News
자주 묻는 질문
What is AUSF stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock is priced at 46.27 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 46.15, and trading volume reached 95. The live price chart of AUSF shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF is currently valued at 46.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.33% and USD. View the chart live to track AUSF movements.
How to buy AUSF stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF shares at the current price of 46.27. Orders are usually placed near 46.27 or 46.57, while 95 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow AUSF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AUSF stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.54 - 46.82 and current price 46.27. Many compare 0.72% and 6.37% before placing orders at 46.27 or 46.57. Explore the AUSF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the past year was 46.82. Within 38.54 - 46.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) over the year was 38.54. Comparing it with the current 46.27 and 38.54 - 46.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUSF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AUSF stock split?
Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.15, and 9.33% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 46.15
- 시가
- 46.18
- Bid
- 46.27
- Ask
- 46.57
- 저가
- 46.03
- 고가
- 46.34
- 볼륨
- 95
- 일일 변동
- 0.26%
- 월 변동
- 0.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.37%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.33%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4