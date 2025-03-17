시세섹션
통화 / AUSF
주식로 돌아가기

AUSF: Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF

46.27 USD 0.12 (0.26%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AUSF 환율이 오늘 0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.03이고 고가는 46.34이었습니다.

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AUSF News

자주 묻는 질문

What is AUSF stock price today?

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock is priced at 46.27 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 46.15, and trading volume reached 95. The live price chart of AUSF shows these updates.

Does Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF is currently valued at 46.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.33% and USD. View the chart live to track AUSF movements.

How to buy AUSF stock?

You can buy Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF shares at the current price of 46.27. Orders are usually placed near 46.27 or 46.57, while 95 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow AUSF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AUSF stock?

Investing in Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.54 - 46.82 and current price 46.27. Many compare 0.72% and 6.37% before placing orders at 46.27 or 46.57. Explore the AUSF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the past year was 46.82. Within 38.54 - 46.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) over the year was 38.54. Comparing it with the current 46.27 and 38.54 - 46.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUSF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AUSF stock split?

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.15, and 9.33% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
46.03 46.34
년간 변동
38.54 46.82
이전 종가
46.15
시가
46.18
Bid
46.27
Ask
46.57
저가
46.03
고가
46.34
볼륨
95
일일 변동
0.26%
월 변동
0.72%
6개월 변동
6.37%
년간 변동율
9.33%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4