ATI: ATI Inc
77.40 USD 1.27 (1.67%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATI exchange rate has changed by 1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.63 and at a high of 77.49.
Follow ATI Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ATI News
- Ati CEO Fields sells $1.2 million in stock
- Ati CEO Fields sells $1.23 million in stock
- ATI (ATI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- ATI CFO Don Newman to retire in March 2026
- ATI adds two aerospace executives to board of directors
- Why Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- If You Invested $1000 in Allegheny Technologies a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- ATI's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Aerospace & Defense Gains
- Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, And Moderna Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - ATI (NYSE:ATI), Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX)
- Ati (ATI) Fiscal Q2 EPS Jumps 23%
- Stock Market Falls On Trump Tariffs, Jobs Report; Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Also In Focus: Weekly Review
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion, Rises Onto Big Cap 20: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Meta, Align Tech lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Allegheny Technologies shares tumble 6% as Q2 results miss expectations
- ATI extends and expands titanium supply agreement with Boeing
- LyondellBasell to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Allegheny Technologies Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Albemarle to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging ATI Inc. (ATI) This Year?
- These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- ATI stock reaches 52-week high at 94.89 USD
Daily Range
75.63 77.49
Year Range
39.24 96.19
- Previous Close
- 76.13
- Open
- 76.33
- Bid
- 77.40
- Ask
- 77.70
- Low
- 75.63
- High
- 77.49
- Volume
- 3.127 K
- Daily Change
- 1.67%
- Month Change
- 0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.74%
- Year Change
- 16.62%
