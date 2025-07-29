Valute / ATI
ATI: ATI Inc
79.75 USD 0.96 (1.19%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATI ha avuto una variazione del -1.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 79.08 e ad un massimo di 80.10.
Segui le dinamiche di ATI Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ATI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
79.08 80.10
Intervallo Annuale
39.24 96.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 80.71
- Apertura
- 79.96
- Bid
- 79.75
- Ask
- 80.05
- Minimo
- 79.08
- Massimo
- 80.10
- Volume
- 1.571 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 54.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.16%