ATI: ATI Inc

79.75 USD 0.96 (1.19%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATI ha avuto una variazione del -1.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 79.08 e ad un massimo di 80.10.

Segui le dinamiche di ATI Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
79.08 80.10
Intervallo Annuale
39.24 96.19
Chiusura Precedente
80.71
Apertura
79.96
Bid
79.75
Ask
80.05
Minimo
79.08
Massimo
80.10
Volume
1.571 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.19%
Variazione Mensile
4.00%
Variazione Semestrale
54.29%
Variazione Annuale
20.16%
