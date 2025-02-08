Currencies / ATHM
ATHM: Autohome Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing four
29.73 USD 0.33 (1.12%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATHM exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.32 and at a high of 29.91.
Follow Autohome Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing four dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ATHM News
- Earnings call transcript: Autohome Q2 2025 beats EPS forecasts with AI push
- Bridgewater Retreats From China, Shifts Billions Into US Mega-Cap Tech - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Autohome Stock?
- Autohome ADR earnings beat by ¥0.41, revenue fell short of estimates
- Citi maintains Neutral rating on Autohome stock amid ongoing price war
- Autohome: AI Investments, Stock Repurchases, And Cheap (NYSE:ATHM)
- Autohome: Navigating Industry Shifts Amid Evolving Market Dynamics (NYSE:ATHM)
- Ping An to sell 42% stake in Autohome to Haier Group for $1.8 billion
- Autohome Stock: Generous Dividend Offset By Question Marks Elsewhere (NYSE:ATHM)
Daily Range
29.32 29.91
Year Range
23.39 34.70
- Previous Close
- 29.40
- Open
- 29.35
- Bid
- 29.73
- Ask
- 30.03
- Low
- 29.32
- High
- 29.91
- Volume
- 199
- Daily Change
- 1.12%
- Month Change
- 3.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.41%
- Year Change
- -9.17%
