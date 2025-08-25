Currencies / ASST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ASST: Asset Entities Inc - Class B
4.48 USD 1.74 (27.97%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASST exchange rate has changed by -27.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.45 and at a high of 6.00.
Follow Asset Entities Inc - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASST News
- Why Is Strive Stock Sinking Monday? - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Strive completes merger with Asset Entities, raises $750 million
- Strive, 합병 완료 및 비트코인 전략을 위한 7억 5천만 달러 조달
- Strive completa fusión y recauda 750 millones de dólares para estrategia bitcoin
- Strive finalise sa fusion et lève 750 millions de dollars pour sa stratégie bitcoin
- Strive завершает слияние и привлекает $750 миллионов для биткоин-стратегии
- Strive conclui fusão e levanta US$ 750 milhões para estratégia de bitcoin
- Strive completa fusión y recauda $750 millones para estrategia bitcoin
- Strive birleşmeyi tamamladı, bitcoin stratejisi için 750 milyon dolar topladı
- Strive completes merger, raises $750 million for bitcoin strategy
- Striveが合併を完了し、ビットコイン戦略に7億5000万ドルを調達
- Strive completa la fusione e raccoglie 750 milioni per la strategia bitcoin
- Asset Entities (ASST) Stock Soars After Shareholders Approve Strive Merger - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Slip, S&P 500 Rises Ahead Of August PPI Data—Chewy, GameStop, Oracle In Focus - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- Vivek Ramaswamy's Strive To Board The Bitcoin Treasury Company With $1.5 Billion Raise
- Vivek Ramaswamy-Backed Strive, Asset Entities Get Shareholder Approval To Merge, Launch $1.5 Billion Public Bitcoin Treasury Company - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- Asset Entities Stock Trends, Soars 52%, On Strive Merger Approval: Another Bitcoin Treasury Company In The Making - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- After-hours movers: Oracle, NVIDIA, Synopsys, and more
- Asset Entities stock soars after shareholders approve Strive merger
- Asset Entities shareholders approve merger with Strive Enterprises
- Marvell Technology, Dell And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Asset Entities Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On? - Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
Daily Range
4.45 6.00
Year Range
0.33 13.40
- Previous Close
- 6.22
- Open
- 5.80
- Bid
- 4.48
- Ask
- 4.78
- Low
- 4.45
- High
- 6.00
- Volume
- 25.100 K
- Daily Change
- -27.97%
- Month Change
- -24.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 729.63%
- Year Change
- 231.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev