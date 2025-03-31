Currencies / AQMS
AQMS: Aqua Metals Inc
4.07 USD 0.48 (13.37%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AQMS exchange rate has changed by 13.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.70 and at a high of 4.30.
Follow Aqua Metals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AQMS News
- Aqua Metals regains Nasdaq compliance after reverse stock split
- Aqua Metals stock price target raised to $7 from $3 at Benchmark
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aqua Metals Q2 2025 outlines strategic shifts
- Aqua Metals AQMS Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aqua Metals produces industry-leading low-fluorine lithium carbonate
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 4 to August 8) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Aqua Metals to implement 1:10 reverse stock split on August 4
- Aqua Metals Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Aqua Metals secures patent for battery recycling tech
- Aqua Metals stock plunges to 52-week low at $0.88 amid market challenges
- Comstock names Judd B. Merrill as CFO and mining subsidiary president
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.70 4.30
Year Range
0.34 5.00
- Previous Close
- 3.59
- Open
- 3.70
- Bid
- 4.07
- Ask
- 4.37
- Low
- 3.70
- High
- 4.30
- Volume
- 380
- Daily Change
- 13.37%
- Month Change
- 5.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 123.63%
- Year Change
- 7.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev