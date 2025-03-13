Currencies / APYX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
APYX: Apyx Medical Corporation
2.13 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APYX exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.08 and at a high of 2.14.
Follow Apyx Medical Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APYX News
- Apyx Medical stock rating reiterated as Market Perform by Citizens JMP
- Apyx Medical appoints two sales executives to support global expansion
- Apyx Medical launches Renuvion in China through distribution deal
- Renuvion ® Brings Real Transformations to the Runway at Miami Swim Week
- Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.08 2.14
Year Range
0.76 2.73
- Previous Close
- 2.13
- Open
- 2.14
- Bid
- 2.13
- Ask
- 2.43
- Low
- 2.08
- High
- 2.14
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 9.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 55.47%
- Year Change
- 71.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%