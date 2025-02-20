Currencies / AP
AP: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation
2.60 USD 0.06 (2.36%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AP exchange rate has changed by 2.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.55 and at a high of 2.63.
Follow Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AP News
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down Following Weak Q2 Earnings
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Reports Sales Gain
- David Mazzarella, Editor Who Helped Reshape USA Today, Dies at 87
- Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Restricting Associated Press Access to Trump
- Ampco-Pittsburgh warns Series A warrants to expire on August 1
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Announces Closing of Amended and Restated Credit Facility
- Voya Balanced Large Cap Core-Value SMA (Merrill Lynch) Q1 2025 Commentary
- Ampco-Pittsburgh stock soars to 52-week high of $3.13
- Who Took the ‘Napalm Girl’ Photo?
- White House Ends a Regular Reporting Slot for Independent Newswires
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- He’s the Face of a White House Press Corps Under Attack by Trump
- White House Moves to Pick the Pool Reporters Who Cover Trump
- A.P. Sues Trump Officials Over White House Ban
- Fox News, CNN and Other Outlets Urge White House to Drop AP Ban
Daily Range
2.55 2.63
Year Range
1.61 3.99
- Previous Close
- 2.54
- Open
- 2.59
- Bid
- 2.60
- Ask
- 2.90
- Low
- 2.55
- High
- 2.63
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- 2.36%
- Month Change
- -4.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.07%
- Year Change
- 30.00%
