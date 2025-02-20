통화 / AP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AP: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation
2.44 USD 0.12 (4.69%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AP 환율이 오늘 -4.69%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.43이고 고가는 2.62이었습니다.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AP News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, ServiceNow, Boeing, Tucows and and Ampco-Pittsburgh
- Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, ServiceNow & Boeing
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down Following Weak Q2 Earnings
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Reports Sales Gain
- David Mazzarella, Editor Who Helped Reshape USA Today, Dies at 87
- Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Restricting Associated Press Access to Trump
- Ampco-Pittsburgh warns Series A warrants to expire on August 1
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Announces Closing of Amended and Restated Credit Facility
- Voya Balanced Large Cap Core-Value SMA (Merrill Lynch) Q1 2025 Commentary
- Ampco-Pittsburgh stock soars to 52-week high of $3.13
- Who Took the ‘Napalm Girl’ Photo?
- White House Ends a Regular Reporting Slot for Independent Newswires
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- He’s the Face of a White House Press Corps Under Attack by Trump
- White House Moves to Pick the Pool Reporters Who Cover Trump
- A.P. Sues Trump Officials Over White House Ban
- Fox News, CNN and Other Outlets Urge White House to Drop AP Ban
일일 변동 비율
2.43 2.62
년간 변동
1.61 3.99
- 이전 종가
- 2.56
- 시가
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.44
- Ask
- 2.74
- 저가
- 2.43
- 고가
- 2.62
- 볼륨
- 79
- 일일 변동
- -4.69%
- 월 변동
- -10.29%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.93%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.00%
20 9월, 토요일