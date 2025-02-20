Valute / AP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AP: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation
2.44 USD 0.12 (4.69%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AP ha avuto una variazione del -4.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.43 e ad un massimo di 2.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AP News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, ServiceNow, Boeing, Tucows and and Ampco-Pittsburgh
- Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, ServiceNow & Boeing
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down Following Weak Q2 Earnings
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Reports Sales Gain
- David Mazzarella, Editor Who Helped Reshape USA Today, Dies at 87
- Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Restricting Associated Press Access to Trump
- Ampco-Pittsburgh warns Series A warrants to expire on August 1
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Announces Closing of Amended and Restated Credit Facility
- Voya Balanced Large Cap Core-Value SMA (Merrill Lynch) Q1 2025 Commentary
- Ampco-Pittsburgh stock soars to 52-week high of $3.13
- Who Took the ‘Napalm Girl’ Photo?
- White House Ends a Regular Reporting Slot for Independent Newswires
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- He’s the Face of a White House Press Corps Under Attack by Trump
- White House Moves to Pick the Pool Reporters Who Cover Trump
- A.P. Sues Trump Officials Over White House Ban
- Fox News, CNN and Other Outlets Urge White House to Drop AP Ban
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.43 2.62
Intervallo Annuale
1.61 3.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.56
- Apertura
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.44
- Ask
- 2.74
- Minimo
- 2.43
- Massimo
- 2.62
- Volume
- 79
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.00%
21 settembre, domenica