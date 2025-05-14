Currencies / ANY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANY: Sphere 3D Corp
0.71 USD 0.01 (1.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANY exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.66 and at a high of 0.71.
Follow Sphere 3D Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANY News
- Sphere 3D (ANY) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Sphere 3d (ANY) Q2 Revenue Falls 36%
- Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Iran to hold nuclear talks with European powers on Friday
- sphere 3d corp. shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- Sphere 3D Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
0.66 0.71
Year Range
0.36 1.90
- Previous Close
- 0.70
- Open
- 0.68
- Bid
- 0.71
- Ask
- 1.01
- Low
- 0.66
- High
- 0.71
- Volume
- 324
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- 20.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 77.50%
- Year Change
- -23.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev