Currencies / ANGH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANGH: Anghami Inc
3.21 USD 0.03 (0.93%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANGH exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.15 and at a high of 3.38.
Follow Anghami Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANGH News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 4 to August 8) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Anghami to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq requirements
- Anghami stock falls after announcing 1-for-10 reverse split
- Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- Anghami schedules extraordinary shareholder meeting for July 22
- Anghami schedules extraordinary shareholder meeting for July 16
Daily Range
3.15 3.38
Year Range
0.25 3.53
- Previous Close
- 3.24
- Open
- 3.38
- Bid
- 3.21
- Ask
- 3.51
- Low
- 3.15
- High
- 3.38
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- 2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 358.57%
- Year Change
- 277.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%