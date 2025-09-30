- Overview
ALTY: Global X Alternative Income ETF
ALTY exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.84 and at a high of 11.86.
Follow Global X Alternative Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ALTY stock price today?
Global X Alternative Income ETF stock is priced at 11.86 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 11.85, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of ALTY shows these updates.
Does Global X Alternative Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Alternative Income ETF is currently valued at 11.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.82% and USD. View the chart live to track ALTY movements.
How to buy ALTY stock?
You can buy Global X Alternative Income ETF shares at the current price of 11.86. Orders are usually placed near 11.86 or 12.16, while 12 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow ALTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALTY stock?
Investing in Global X Alternative Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.57 - 12.19 and current price 11.86. Many compare 1.28% and 0.85% before placing orders at 11.86 or 12.16. Explore the ALTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Alternative Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the past year was 12.19. Within 10.57 - 12.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Alternative Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Alternative Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) over the year was 10.57. Comparing it with the current 11.86 and 10.57 - 12.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALTY stock split?
Global X Alternative Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.85, and -1.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.85
- Open
- 11.85
- Bid
- 11.86
- Ask
- 12.16
- Low
- 11.84
- High
- 11.86
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.85%
- Year Change
- -1.82%
