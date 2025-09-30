- 개요
ALTY: Global X Alternative Income ETF
ALTY 환율이 오늘 -0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.84이고 고가는 11.87이었습니다.
Global X Alternative Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is ALTY stock price today?
Global X Alternative Income ETF stock is priced at 11.85 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 11.87, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of ALTY shows these updates.
Does Global X Alternative Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Alternative Income ETF is currently valued at 11.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.90% and USD. View the chart live to track ALTY movements.
How to buy ALTY stock?
You can buy Global X Alternative Income ETF shares at the current price of 11.85. Orders are usually placed near 11.85 or 12.15, while 19 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow ALTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALTY stock?
Investing in Global X Alternative Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.57 - 12.19 and current price 11.85. Many compare 1.20% and 0.77% before placing orders at 11.85 or 12.15. Explore the ALTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Alternative Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the past year was 12.19. Within 10.57 - 12.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Alternative Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Alternative Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) over the year was 10.57. Comparing it with the current 11.85 and 10.57 - 12.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALTY stock split?
Global X Alternative Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.87, and -1.90% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 11.87
- 시가
- 11.86
- Bid
- 11.85
- Ask
- 12.15
- 저가
- 11.84
- 고가
- 11.87
- 볼륨
- 19
- 일일 변동
- -0.17%
- 월 변동
- 1.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.77%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.90%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4