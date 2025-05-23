Currencies / ALCO
ALCO: Alico Inc
33.90 USD 0.38 (1.11%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALCO exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.78 and at a high of 34.44.
Follow Alico Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALCO News
- Alico (ALCO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Alico earnings missed by $2.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FMC (FMC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Alico, Inc. applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing House Bill 4041 to create the Corkscrew Grove Stewardship District
- Alico at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Land Shift
- Alico to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
- Alico Inc. ends agreement with Tropicana Manufacturing
Daily Range
33.78 34.44
Year Range
24.25 35.00
- Previous Close
- 34.28
- Open
- 34.44
- Bid
- 33.90
- Ask
- 34.20
- Low
- 33.78
- High
- 34.44
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- 0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.92%
- Year Change
- 22.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%