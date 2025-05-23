Currencies / ALBT
ALBT: Avalon GloboCare Corp
2.70 USD 0.05 (1.89%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALBT exchange rate has changed by 1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.62 and at a high of 2.79.
Follow Avalon GloboCare Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALBT News
- Avalon GloboCare enters agreement to sell $300,000 in Series C preferred stock
- Avalon GloboCare stock soars after securing new CAR-T cell patent
- Avalon GloboCare secures Hong Kong patent for CAR-T cell technology
- Avalon GloboCare issues $200,000 in convertible notes to investors
- Avalon GloboCare and Qi Diagnostics Enter into Definitive Agreement to Co-Develop Real-Time Cannabis Breathalyzer for Detecting Potential Impaired Driving
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR), Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:ALBT)
- Avalon GloboCare faces Nasdaq delisting over equity shortfall
Daily Range
2.62 2.79
Year Range
1.87 11.67
- Previous Close
- 2.65
- Open
- 2.68
- Bid
- 2.70
- Ask
- 3.00
- Low
- 2.62
- High
- 2.79
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 1.89%
- Month Change
- 37.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.89%
- Year Change
- -14.29%
