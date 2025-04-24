Currencies / AIRL
AIRL: Themes Airlines ETF
33.12 USD 1.94 (6.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIRL exchange rate has changed by 6.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.12 and at a high of 33.12.
Follow Themes Airlines ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AIRL News
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- What's Going On With JetBlue Airways Stock Today? - Airbus (OTC:EADSY), Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL)
- Vacation Plans Shrink With Consumer Confidence
- Alaska Air Hit By Demand Softness In Q1, Skips Annual Outlook Citing Macro Uncertainty - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK)
33.12 33.12
23.60 34.93
- 31.18
- 33.12
- 33.12
- 33.42
- 33.12
- 33.12
- 1
- 6.22%
- -4.44%
- 22.85%
- 26.75%
