QuotesSections
Currencies / AFGE
Back to US Stock Market

AFGE: American Financial Group Inc 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due

18.9932 USD 0.0782 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFGE exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.9700 and at a high of 18.9932.

Follow American Financial Group Inc 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AFGE News

Daily Range
18.9700 18.9932
Year Range
16.1200 20.7700
Previous Close
18.9150
Open
18.9700
Bid
18.9932
Ask
18.9962
Low
18.9700
High
18.9932
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.41%
Month Change
8.53%
6 Months Change
11.04%
Year Change
-4.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%