AFGE: American Financial Group Inc 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due
18.9932 USD 0.0782 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFGE exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.9700 and at a high of 18.9932.
Follow American Financial Group Inc 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
18.9700 18.9932
Year Range
16.1200 20.7700
- Previous Close
- 18.9150
- Open
- 18.9700
- Bid
- 18.9932
- Ask
- 18.9962
- Low
- 18.9700
- High
- 18.9932
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 8.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.04%
- Year Change
- -4.32%
