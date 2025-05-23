Currencies / AFGD
AFGD: American Financial Group Inc 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due
22.0915 USD 0.0304 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFGD exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.9800 and at a high of 22.1500.
Follow American Financial Group Inc 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AFGD News
Daily Range
21.9800 22.1500
Year Range
18.8229 25.5800
- Previous Close
- 22.0611
- Open
- 22.1500
- Bid
- 22.0915
- Ask
- 22.0945
- Low
- 21.9800
- High
- 22.1500
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 4.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.28%
- Year Change
- -13.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%