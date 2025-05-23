QuotesSections
AFGD
AFGD: American Financial Group Inc 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due

22.0915 USD 0.0304 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFGD exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.9800 and at a high of 22.1500.

Follow American Financial Group Inc 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
21.9800 22.1500
Year Range
18.8229 25.5800
Previous Close
22.0611
Open
22.1500
Bid
22.0915
Ask
22.0945
Low
21.9800
High
22.1500
Volume
14
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
4.40%
6 Months Change
2.28%
Year Change
-13.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%