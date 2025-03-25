QuotesSections
AFGC: American Financial Group Inc 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due

20.5879 USD 0.2279 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFGC exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.3858 and at a high of 20.6300.

Follow American Financial Group Inc 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
20.3858 20.6300
Year Range
18.0100 23.2700
Previous Close
20.3600
Open
20.4100
Bid
20.5879
Ask
20.5909
Low
20.3858
High
20.6300
Volume
52
Daily Change
1.12%
Month Change
6.21%
6 Months Change
5.50%
Year Change
-8.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%