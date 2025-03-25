Currencies / AFGC
AFGC: American Financial Group Inc 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due
20.5879 USD 0.2279 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFGC exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.3858 and at a high of 20.6300.
Follow American Financial Group Inc 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AFGC News
- American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Presents at KBW Insurance Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:AFG)
- American Financial Group, Inc.'s Baby Bonds With Over 7% Yield (NYSE:AFG)
- American Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AFG)
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Retire With Long-Term Bonds: American Financial Group And Its Baby Bond AFGC (NYSE:AFG)
- AFGC stock touches 52-week low at $18.06 amid market challenges
- 2 Investment-Grade Baby Bonds For You And Me
- AFGC Debentures: Still A Buy For Longer-Term Income Investors (NYSE:AFG)
Daily Range
20.3858 20.6300
Year Range
18.0100 23.2700
- Previous Close
- 20.3600
- Open
- 20.4100
- Bid
- 20.5879
- Ask
- 20.5909
- Low
- 20.3858
- High
- 20.6300
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 1.12%
- Month Change
- 6.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.50%
- Year Change
- -8.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%