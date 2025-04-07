Currencies / ADUS
ADUS: Addus HomeCare Corporation
108.17 USD 1.10 (1.01%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADUS exchange rate has changed by -1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.94 and at a high of 109.86.
Follow Addus HomeCare Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ADUS News
- UBS initiates Addus HomeCare stock with Buy rating on aging population trends
- Addus HomeCare names Heather Dixon as new president and COO
- Citizens JMP raises Ares Management stock price target to $205 from $195
- Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q2 Revenue Up 22%
- Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Amedisys (AMED) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Addus HomeCare stock
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Home Health Braces For Potential $1 Billion Cut In Medicare Payments - Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Addus HomeCare Comments on Budget Approval for In-Home Care Rate Increases in Illinois and Texas Markets
- Addus HomeCare at BofA Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Addus HomeCare Stock: A Cautious Hold (NASDAQ:ADUS)
Daily Range
107.94 109.86
Year Range
88.96 136.72
