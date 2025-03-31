QuotesSections
Currencies / ACSI
ACSI: American Customer Satisfaction ETF

66.16 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ACSI exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.16 and at a high of 66.16.

Follow American Customer Satisfaction ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ACSI stock price today?

American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock is priced at 66.16 today. It trades within 66.16 - 66.16, yesterday's close was 66.18, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ACSI shows these updates.

Does American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock pay dividends?

American Customer Satisfaction ETF is currently valued at 66.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.60% and USD. View the chart live to track ACSI movements.

How to buy ACSI stock?

You can buy American Customer Satisfaction ETF shares at the current price of 66.16. Orders are usually placed near 66.16 or 66.46, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ACSI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ACSI stock?

Investing in American Customer Satisfaction ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.13 - 66.49 and current price 66.16. Many compare -0.03% and 10.78% before placing orders at 66.16 or 66.46. Explore the ACSI price chart live with daily changes.

What are American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of American Customer Satisfaction ETF in the past year was 66.49. Within 54.13 - 66.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Customer Satisfaction ETF performance using the live chart.

What are American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) over the year was 54.13. Comparing it with the current 66.16 and 54.13 - 66.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ACSI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ACSI stock split?

American Customer Satisfaction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.18, and 13.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
66.16 66.16
Year Range
54.13 66.49
Previous Close
66.18
Open
66.16
Bid
66.16
Ask
66.46
Low
66.16
High
66.16
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
-0.03%
6 Months Change
10.78%
Year Change
13.60%
17 October, Friday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.307 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.312 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-8.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
Fcst
1.2%
Prev
0.9%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
548
Fcst
Prev
547
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:00
USD
TIC Net Long-Term Transactions
Act
Fcst
$​108.6 B
Prev
$​49.2 B