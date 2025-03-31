报价部分
货币 / ACSI
ACSI: American Customer Satisfaction ETF

66.16 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日ACSI汇率已更改-0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点66.16和高点66.16进行交易。

关注American Customer Satisfaction ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

ACSI股票今天的价格是多少？

American Customer Satisfaction ETF股票今天的定价为66.16。它在66.16 - 66.16范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为66.18，交易量达到1。ACSI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

American Customer Satisfaction ETF股票是否支付股息？

American Customer Satisfaction ETF目前的价值为66.16。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注13.60%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪ACSI走势。

如何购买ACSI股票？

您可以以66.16的当前价格购买American Customer Satisfaction ETF股票。订单通常设置在66.16或66.46附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注ACSI的实时图表更新。

如何投资ACSI股票？

投资American Customer Satisfaction ETF需要考虑年度范围54.13 - 66.49和当前价格66.16。许多人在以66.16或66.46下订单之前，会比较-0.03%和。实时查看ACSI价格图表，了解每日变化。

American Customer Satisfaction ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，American Customer Satisfaction ETF的最高价格是66.49。在54.13 - 66.49内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪American Customer Satisfaction ETF的绩效。

American Customer Satisfaction ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

American Customer Satisfaction ETF（ACSI）的最低价格为54.13。将其与当前的66.16和54.13 - 66.49进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看ACSI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

ACSI股票是什么时候拆分的？

American Customer Satisfaction ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、66.18和13.60%中可见。

日范围
66.16 66.16
年范围
54.13 66.49
前一天收盘价
66.18
开盘价
66.16
卖价
66.16
买价
66.46
最低价
66.16
最高价
66.16
交易量
1
日变化
-0.03%
月变化
-0.03%
6个月变化
10.78%
年变化
13.60%
17 十月, 星期五
00:00
ALL
IMF峰会
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
预测值
1.333 M
前值
1.307 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
预测值
1.333 M
前值
1.312 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
7.9%
前值
-8.5%
12:30
USD
进口物价指数月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
出口物价指数月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
前值
13:15
USD
美联储工业生产指数月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.1%
前值
0.1%
13:15
USD
美联储工业生产年率y/y
实际值
预测值
1.2%
前值
0.9%
17:00
USD
贝克休斯美国石油钻井平台
实际值
418
预测值
前值
418
17:00
USD
贝克休斯美国钻机总数
实际值
548
预测值
前值
547
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)黄金非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)原油非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)黄金非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)纳斯达克100非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
20:00
USD
TIC 长期资本净流入
实际值
预测值
$​108.6 B
前值
$​49.2 B