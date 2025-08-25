QuotesSections
ABNB: Airbnb Inc - Class A

120.37 USD 2.18 (1.78%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ABNB exchange rate has changed by -1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.76 and at a high of 122.98.

Follow Airbnb Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
119.76 122.98
Year Range
99.89 163.93
Previous Close
122.55
Open
122.91
Bid
120.37
Ask
120.67
Low
119.76
High
122.98
Volume
17.990 K
Daily Change
-1.78%
Month Change
-6.29%
6 Months Change
0.58%
Year Change
-5.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%