AADR: AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF
84.61 USD 0.32 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AADR exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.61 and at a high of 85.05.
Follow AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AADR News
Daily Range
84.61 85.05
Year Range
61.52 85.99
- Previous Close
- 84.93
- Open
- 84.84
- Bid
- 84.61
- Ask
- 84.91
- Low
- 84.61
- High
- 85.05
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 3.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.43%
- Year Change
- 31.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev