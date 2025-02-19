QuotazioniSezioni
AADR: AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

86.30 USD 0.34 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AADR ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.71 e ad un massimo di 86.30.

Segui le dinamiche di AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
85.71 86.30
Intervallo Annuale
61.52 86.30
Chiusura Precedente
85.96
Apertura
85.84
Bid
86.30
Ask
86.60
Minimo
85.71
Massimo
86.30
Volume
5
Variazione giornaliera
0.40%
Variazione Mensile
5.58%
Variazione Semestrale
16.72%
Variazione Annuale
34.44%
