AADR
AADR: AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF
86.30 USD 0.34 (0.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AADR ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.71 e ad un massimo di 86.30.
Segui le dinamiche di AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AADR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
85.71 86.30
Intervallo Annuale
61.52 86.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 85.96
- Apertura
- 85.84
- Bid
- 86.30
- Ask
- 86.60
- Minimo
- 85.71
- Massimo
- 86.30
- Volume
- 5
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.44%
