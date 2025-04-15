Currencies / AACT
AACT: Ares Acquisition Corporation II Class A
11.39 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AACT exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.39 and at a high of 11.41.
Follow Ares Acquisition Corporation II Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AACT News
- Kodiak Robotics secures $145 million in PIPE financing ahead of SPAC deal
- Former Cruise president Elshenawy joins Kodiak Robotics board
- Ares Acquisition Corporation II: Kodiak Might Be A Winner (NYSE:AACT)
- Churchill Capital IX Stock: Plus Deal Is Intriguing But SPAC Concerns Remain (NASDAQ:CCIX)
- Ares Acquisition Corp II enters $2 million working capital loan agreement
- Kodiak Selects Roush as Manufacturing Partner to Upfit Kodiak Driver-Equipped Trucks
- AACT stock soars to all-time high of $11.3 amid market optimism
- AACT Stock Soars to All-Time High of $11.29 Amid Market Optimism
- Tesla's FSD Deployment, Kodiak Robotics' SPAC Merger, And Rivian's New Deal: This Week In Mobility - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AACT)
- SPAC Frenzy Returns: $1.8 Billion Floods In as IPO Market Crashes
- George Soros, Cathie Wood-Backed Autonomous Trucking Firm Kodiak Robotics Set To Go Public Via SPAC Merger To Tap $4 Trillion Market - Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI), Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AACT)
Daily Range
11.39 11.41
Year Range
10.82 11.62
- Previous Close
- 11.40
- Open
- 11.40
- Bid
- 11.39
- Ask
- 11.69
- Low
- 11.39
- High
- 11.41
- Volume
- 527
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- -0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.06%
- Year Change
- 5.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%