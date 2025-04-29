Currencies / CHINA50
CHINA50: FTSE China A50 Index
15107.40 USD 8.40 (0.06%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHINA50 price has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 15071.60 USD and at a high of 15135.80 USD.
Follow FTSE China A50 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
15071.60 15135.80
Year Range
11058.62 15622.49
- Previous Close
- 15099.00
- Open
- 15099.85
- Bid
- 15107.40
- Ask
- 15107.70
- Low
- 15071.60
- High
- 15135.80
- Volume
- 4.870 K
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 2.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.39%
- Year Change
- 29.05%
