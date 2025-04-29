QuotesSections
CHINA50: FTSE China A50 Index

15107.40 USD 8.40 (0.06%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CHINA50 price has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 15071.60 USD and at a high of 15135.80 USD.

Follow FTSE China A50 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
15071.60 15135.80
Year Range
11058.62 15622.49
Previous Close
15099.00
Open
15099.85
Bid
15107.40
Ask
15107.70
Low
15071.60
High
15135.80
Volume
4.870 K
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
2.03%
6 Months Change
14.39%
Year Change
29.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev