Currencies / EURMXN
EURMXN: Euro vs Mexican Peso

21.68939 MXN 0.00600 (0.03%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Mexican Peso

EURMXN exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.67847 and at a high of 21.71579.

Follow Euro vs Mexican Peso dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EURMXN News

Daily Range
21.67847 21.71579
Year Range
20.84499 23.51800
Previous Close
21.6953 9
Open
21.6813 9
Bid
21.6893 9
Ask
21.6896 9
Low
21.6784 7
High
21.7157 9
Volume
2.457 K
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
-0.39%
6 Months Change
-2.05%
Year Change
-1.00%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev