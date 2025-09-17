QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EURMXN
Tornare a Valute

EURMXN: Euro vs Mexican Peso

21.60059 MXN 0.03320 (0.15%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Mexican Peso

Il tasso di cambio EURMXN ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.55859 e ad un massimo di 21.66019.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Mexican Peso. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURMXN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.55859 21.66019
Intervallo Annuale
20.84499 23.51800
Chiusura Precedente
21.6337 9
Apertura
21.6201 5
Bid
21.6005 9
Ask
21.6008 9
Minimo
21.5585 9
Massimo
21.6601 9
Volume
62.865 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
-0.80%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.45%
Variazione Annuale
-1.41%
21 settembre, domenica