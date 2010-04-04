Currencies / AUDSGD
AUDSGD: Australian Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
0.83794 SGD 0.00112 (0.13%)
Sector: Currency Base: Australian Dollar Profit currency: Singapore Dollar
AUDSGD exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.83585 and at a high of 0.83920.
Follow Australian Dollar vs Singapore Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AUDSGD News
0.83585 0.83920
Year Range
0.79898 0.89161
- Previous Close
- 0.8368 2
- Open
- 0.8360 0
- Bid
- 0.8379 4
- Ask
- 0.8382 4
- Low
- 0.8358 5
- High
- 0.8392 0
- Volume
- 23.492 K
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- -1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.16%
- Year Change
- -4.93%
17 September, Wednesday