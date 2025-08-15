Currencies / BATUSD
BATUSD: Basic Attention Token vs US Dollar
0.15021 USD 0.00138 (0.91%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Basic Attention Token Profit currency: US Dollar
BATUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.14389 and at a high of 0.15160.
Follow Basic Attention Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BATUSD News
- BAT downgraded by RBC Capital Markets as profit outlook for vapour, heated tobacco
- Is XRP Coming To Cardano? Founder Sparks Speculation After Midnight Airdrop
- Battling unregulated vapes, Big Tobacco tries a new strategy: joining in
- Fed Chair Faces Scrutiny — and Bats — at Major Policy Speech in Mountain Forum
Daily Range
0.14389 0.15160
Year Range
0.10310 0.36029
- Previous Close
- 0.15159
- Open
- 0.15159
- Bid
- 0.15021
- Ask
- 0.15051
- Low
- 0.14389
- High
- 0.15160
- Volume
- 24.213 K
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- -0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.89%
- Year Change
- -4.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev