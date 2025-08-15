QuotesSections
BATUSD
BATUSD: Basic Attention Token vs US Dollar

0.15021 USD 0.00138 (0.91%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Basic Attention Token Profit currency: US Dollar

BATUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.14389 and at a high of 0.15160.

Follow Basic Attention Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.14389 0.15160
Year Range
0.10310 0.36029
Previous Close
0.15159
Open
0.15159
Bid
0.15021
Ask
0.15051
Low
0.14389
High
0.15160
Volume
24.213 K
Daily Change
-0.91%
Month Change
-0.26%
6 Months Change
-14.89%
Year Change
-4.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev