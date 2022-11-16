Octopus MT4

Multicurrency trading robot for comfortable work on Forex. It has a minimum of customizable parameters and is therefore suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Simply install the trading robot on one currency pair, for example EURUSD, and watch the results, you do not need to do any more manipulations. It does not require a VPS server or a broker. Reliable bot which does not require continuous optimization - install once, configure and forget about it.

*write me after purchase to get the second version as a gift

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1722303 

For multivariate testing use MT5 version
MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86882


Requirements:

M15 timeframe

Minimum deposit $1000

Leverage 1:500

VPS-server



Bot installation and configuration:


1. Install the bot on the EURUSD currency pair

2. Set the time frame. I use M15 

3. Set time of work. I recommend from 10pm to 10am when the market is less volatile.



Input parameters:

TIMEFRAME - working timeframe;

COUNT_BAR - number of bars to analyze;

MIN_BAR_SIZE - minimum bar size in % of the ATR;

START_LOT - starting lot for each N balance;

FROM_BALANCE - N balance for the lot calculation;

STEP_ORDERS - step of orders;

STEP_MULTIPLIER - order multiplier;

LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier;

STOPLOSS_PCT - stoploss in % of balance;

TAKEPTROFIT_PCT - TakeProfit in % of balance ;

MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread;

NEW_CYCLE - new order cycle;

MAGIC - magic number;

COMMENT - comment on the orders;

START_TIME, END_TIME - time of trade start and end;

ATIREQUOTE_COUNT, ATIREQUOTE_PAUSE - setting up the anti-call function;

SYMBOLS_1, SYMBOLS_2 - trade symbols;

BREAK_1, BREAK_2 - pause in minutes between orders opening;

MAX_ORDERS - maximum orders of one symbol;

TRADE_ON_MONDAY...FRIDAY - trade by days of the week;

TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - trading stop;
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Extractors for XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, controlled risk, and adaptable trading logic when dealing with Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates two advanced built-in strategies and five flexible market approach modes, giving traders full control over how the system interprets, enters, and manages trades under different market structures. Built upon extensive research and development, Extractors represents the evolution of
