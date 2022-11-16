Octopus MT4

Multicurrency trading robot for comfortable work on Forex. It has a minimum of customizable parameters and is therefore suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Simply install the trading robot on one currency pair, for example EURUSD, and watch the results, you do not need to do any more manipulations. It does not require a VPS server or a broker. Reliable bot which does not require continuous optimization - install once, configure and forget about it.
*write me after purchase to get the second version as a gift
For multivariate testing use MT5 version
MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86882
Requirements:
M15 timeframe
Minimum deposit $1000
Leverage 1:500
VPS-server
Bot installation and configuration:
1. Install the bot on the EURUSD currency pair
2. Set the time frame. I use M15
3. Set time of work. I recommend from 10pm to 10am when the market is less volatile.
Input parameters:
TIMEFRAME - working timeframe;
COUNT_BAR - number of bars to analyze;
MIN_BAR_SIZE - minimum bar size in % of the ATR;
START_LOT - starting lot for each N balance;
FROM_BALANCE - N balance for the lot calculation;
STEP_ORDERS - step of orders;
STEP_MULTIPLIER - order multiplier;
LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier;
STOPLOSS_PCT - stoploss in % of balance;
TAKEPTROFIT_PCT - TakeProfit in % of balance ;
MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread;
NEW_CYCLE - new order cycle;
MAGIC - magic number;
COMMENT - comment on the orders;
START_TIME, END_TIME - time of trade start and end;
ATIREQUOTE_COUNT, ATIREQUOTE_PAUSE - setting up the anti-call function;
SYMBOLS_1, SYMBOLS_2 - trade symbols;
BREAK_1, BREAK_2 - pause in minutes between orders opening;
MAX_ORDERS - maximum orders of one symbol;
TRADE_ON_MONDAY...FRIDAY - trade by days of the week;
TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - trading stop;