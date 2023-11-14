Unlock Unlimited Profits Limitless Arbitrage ONLY PURCHASE IF YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTAND WHAT IS WRITTEN. USE DURING VOLATILE TIMES FOR BEST RESULTS, AS A LOW PERIOD WON'T OFFER ARB TRADES. YOU MUST FIND THE VALUES YOURSELF; I DO NOT PROVIDE THIS AS ITS IMPOSSBLE. ARB IS REAL TIME

It will not work in back test. USE ON HEDGED ACCOUNTS. How it works: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754818

Test limited version here: Limitless Arbitrage is the full version of Latency Arbitrage Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102823





The "Limitless Arbitrage " is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for arbitrage trading in the forex market. This cutting-edge trading robot is capable of monitoring multiple currency pairs simultaneously, detecting price disparities between them, and executing rapid trades to capitalize on these opportunities.

Key Features:

Multi-Currency Pair Arbitrage: The EA can handle up to six currency pairs concurrently, enabling it to identify arbitrage opportunities across different instruments in real-time. Arbitrage Threshold: Traders can set a customizable threshold to trigger arbitrage trades. When the price difference between any of the monitored pairs exceeds this threshold, the EA initiates the trading process. Fixed Lot Size: The EA employs a fixed lot size for each trade, allowing for consistent risk management and ease of use. Stop Loss and Take Profit: The EA incorporates predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to protect positions and lock in profits. Maximum Positions: To prevent overexposure, users can specify the maximum number of positions the EA is allowed to open for each currency pair. Robust Error Handling: The EA includes robust error handling to ensure smooth execution of trades and prompt notification of any issues. Time-Limit Between Trades: To avoid excessive trading ensuring controlled and optimized trading frequency.

With its intelligent algorithm and high-frequency trading capabilities, the "Limitless Arbitrage" is suitable for advanced traders seeking to take advantage of small price discrepancies in the forex market. It is crucial to test the EA thoroughly in a demo environment and optimize the parameters before considering its deployment in live trading. As with any automated trading tool, users are advised to exercise caution and employ appropriate risk management strategies while using the EA.





Note: past performance is not indicative of future results, use at your own risk.
























































