MQL5 Other
Specification
Anybody have profitable ea to buy for btcusd and forex major pairs? Can make $ 300-500 trading 5 pairs same time? With adding prop rules. Ea that has no layering, no martingale, no grid. With low drawdown. Able to hand source code after hand over payment. If can pass prop challenge can pay remainder amount.
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Budget
150+ USD
Customer
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