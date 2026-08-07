FreelanceSections

Anybody have profitable ea btcusd and forex to buy

MQL5 Other

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Anybody have profitable ea to buy for btcusd and forex major pairs? Can make $ 300-500 trading 5 pairs same time? With adding prop rules. Ea that has no layering, no martingale, no grid. With low drawdown. Able to hand source code after hand over payment. If can pass prop challenge can pay remainder amount.

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