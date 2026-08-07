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Projet : ONYX SR V2 — AI Scalping Indicator TradingView 30 - 300 USD Version document : 1.0 Plateforme : TradingView Langage : Pine Script v6 Type : Indicateur d'analyse et d'aide à la décision (non-exécutant) 1. Présentation du projet Nom du produit ONYX SR V2 — Intelligent Support & Resistance Scalping System Objectif Créer un indicateur TradingView capable d'identifier automatiquement des opportunités de scalping basées sur : supports et résistances dynamiques ; action du prix ;

Mt5 tradingvirew bridge 30 - 50 USD Complete TradingView ↔ MT5 Trading Bridge Workflow The system is designed so that I do all of my market analysis inside a TradingView-style interface while the bridge automatically manages execution in MT5. First, I analyze the market and decide where my entry and stop loss should be. I then right-click on the chart, choose the desired order type (Market, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop), and place the

Create POP-UP alert and email alert for a very complex indicator---- HIGH LEVEL PROGRAMMERS ONLY 30 - 200 USD # HIGH-FREQUENCY M5/M15 CONCURRENT ENTRY SNIPER import time class HighFrequencySniper: def __init__(self): self.target_profit = 25.00 # Targeted Delta Move self.max_execution_time = 3600 # 1 Hour Sandbox (Seconds) self.lot_allocation = "CALIBRATED_TO_RISK" def execute_hft_scan(self, current_price, m5_rsi, m15_order_block): print(f"[SCANNING] Current Kernel Metric: ${current_price:.2f}")

AI PHOTOS to convert video clips 39 - 50 USD Download the file below to see the job description . If you look for the attached file you'll find all the jobs description . This place has been a great experience to purchase all materials i use and I thinking that someone will write the program for me. Download the file and you will understand the job

Performance-Based Marketing Partner (CPA/Affiliate) for Verified Live MT5 Gold Copier (Targeting 10 Clients) 30+ USD I run an institutional-grade, high-frequency XAUUSD (Gold) algorithmic trading system deployed on a Vantage Live Account. The entire trade copier infrastructure is fully tested, automated, and ready for immediate deployment. We are currently looking for a high-caliber performance marketing partner (Media Buyer, Introducing Broker, or Financial Affiliate) to achieve a highly specific target: Acquire our next 10