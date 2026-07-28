MQL5 Experts
Specification
Gold Guardian EA (MT5)
Entry Strategy
Trade only XAUUSD.
Default timeframe: M5.
Buy when:
20 EMA crosses above 50 EMA.
RSI (14) is above 55.
ADX (14) is above 25 (strong trend).
Sell when:
20 EMA crosses below 50 EMA.
RSI (14) is below 45.
ADX (14) is above 25.
Only one open trade at a time.
Risk Management
Risk 1% of account balance per trade (adjustable).
Automatic lot size based on stop-loss distance.
Daily loss limit: 3% (EA stops trading for the day if reached).
Maximum drawdown: 10% (EA disables trading until manually reset).
Trade Management
Stop Loss: Based on ATR (14) × 2.
Take Profit: 2× the stop-loss distance (1:2 risk-to-reward).
Move stop-loss to break-even after the trade reaches 1R profit.
Enable trailing stop after 1.5R, trailing by ATR × 1.
News Filter
Do not open new trades:
30 minutes before high-impact news.
30 minutes after high-impact news.
Filter events such as:
US CPI
NFP
FOMC
Federal Reserve speeches
Interest rate decisions
Trading Hours
Default: 08:00–22:00 server time.
No trading on weekends.
Safety Features
Maximum spread filter.
Slippage protection.
Magic number to avoid interfering with manual trades.
Detailed trading log.
This would be a much safer EA than one that simply opens trades on every signal. It won't guarantee profits—no trading robot can—but it is designed to manage risk and avoid many common mistakes.
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