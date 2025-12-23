FreelanceSections

Converting MT5 back to MT4

MQL5 Scripts Converting

Specification

Hello, please I need a developer to convert my mt4 ea to mt5. Exactly the same thing no line of code or logic should be missed out. And for the demonstration I will test the mt4 and mt5 the same and see if it's is simultaneously doing as it does on the mt4. Only developers with such experience and expertise should bid. Will test it for 2 days and you submit the mql5 code before payment. I dont want developers who are difficult to work with 

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(163)
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(426)
Projects
620
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(552)
Projects
626
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 9 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(621)
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
6
Developer 6
Rating
(451)
Projects
785
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Loaded
7
Developer 7
Rating
(10)
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(25)
Projects
33
24%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
4
12%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
5
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
14
Developer 14
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
15
Developer 15
Rating
(263)
Projects
592
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
16
Developer 16
Rating
(11)
Projects
18
28%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(625)
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
22
Developer 22
Rating
(24)
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
24
Developer 24
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
NinjaTrader 100 - 150 USD
Hey, I’m looking to do the following and was wondering if you can help: I want clients to securely connect their trading accounts to our dashboard so they can see everything in real time: PnL, balance, open positions, trade history, and performance metrics. The client experience should be extremely simple: they log in, connect their account through a secure authentication flow, and then manage everything from our
Everytick Account 30 - 50 USD
ChatGPT said can do I want to make a symbol for XAUUSD (or other symbols) that can run on live, but it does not run by realtick, I need it run by everytick ---------------- I need to create a “synthetic symbol” (custom symbol) in MT4/MT5 with the following features: Realtime synthetic symbol The synthetic symbol must receive price data from a real symbol (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD…). Whenever the real symbol receives a
Need Help with modification of te Source Code. 50 - 200 USD
Hello! I already have an MT4 EA and would like to get help in working the EA in a specific way. I have the Video on how the EA should work in live accounts in IC Markets. Please let me know what it would take to make the necessary changes. I am also attaching the EX4 file and dont have the source code for this
Wyckoff Spring EA Development i add script that is half complete 31+ USD
Wyckoff Spring EA Development Guide 📋 PROJECT OVERVIEW EA Concept: A sophisticated EURUSD trading robot based on Wyckoff Method principles, specifically detecting Spring & Upthrust patterns with advanced risk management and hedging capabilities. 🎯 CORE TRADING RULES 1. PATTERN DETECTION SYSTEM Spring Pattern (Long Entry): text CONDITIONS: 1. Identify Support Level (recent swing low) 2. Price breaks BELOW

Project information

Budget
30 - 35 USD

Customer

(7)
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0