Good day im looking for someone to convert MT4 indicator to MT5 EA

This indicator open several arrows

So everytime it open and close the arrow it should execute a trading position after confirmed valid

When the buy arrow open and close it should close all sell open trades

Its Non Repaint indicator

To include the option to change the lot size as well for example when the first arrow trading position occur it should be using 0.01 lot size

When the second arrow appear it should open 0.02 lot size ........third arrow 0.03 lot size .............forth arrow 0.04 lot size and so forth