FreelanceSections

MT4 indicator to MT5 EA

MQL5 Indicators Converting

Specification

Good day im looking for someone to convert MT4 indicator to MT5 EA 

This indicator open several arrows 

So everytime it open and close the arrow it should execute a trading position after confirmed valid 

When the buy arrow open and close it should close all sell open trades 

Its Non Repaint indicator

To include the option to change the lot size as well for example when the first arrow trading position occur it should be using 0.01 lot size 

When the second arrow appear it should open 0.02 lot size ........third arrow 0.03 lot size .............forth arrow 0.04 lot size and so forth

Files:

EX4
444.ex4
21.4 Kb
MQ4
444.mq4
20.0 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(194)
Projects
241
34%
Arbitration
10
50% / 50%
Overdue
8
3%
Working
Published: 1 article, 8 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(84)
Projects
162
43%
Arbitration
3
67% / 0%
Overdue
5
3%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(49)
Projects
64
59%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
5
8%
Working
Published: 1 article
4
Developer 4
Rating
(98)
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(51)
Projects
69
35%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
9
Developer 9
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
12
Developer 12
Rating
(5)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
13
Developer 13
Rating
(625)
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
67%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(621)
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
24
Developer 24
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
(2)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
29
Developer 29
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
30
Developer 30
Rating
(24)
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
31
Developer 31
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
32
Developer 32
Rating
(49)
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
33
Developer 33
Rating
(86)
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
34
Developer 34
Rating
(175)
Projects
225
20%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
0
Loaded
35
Developer 35
Rating
(246)
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
36
Developer 36
Rating
(27)
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
37
Developer 37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
38
Developer 38
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
39
Developer 39
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
40
Developer 40
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Help with choosing & installing robots 100 - 500 USD
I am seeking a specialist to assist with installing multiple existing robots for use on prop accounts. - Expertise in the most profitable robots is required. - Assistance with setting up MT4 and prop account connections is needed. - Hands-on availability for questions is appreciated. Looking forward to hearing from you. The budget is negotiable. Kind regards, Richard
CAP CHANNEL REMAKE - Tradingview Version 30+ USD
I’m looking for a developer to create a PINESCRIPT of the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) version of the Cap Channel indicator. The free version of this indicator is publicly available at the following link for reference: https://tradingfinder.com/products/indicators/mt5/cap-channel-trading-free-download/ While the basic functionality is accessible, I specifically need a custom-built version with full access to the source
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USD
Hey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
I need convert a pine script/trading view indicator to MT5 indicator 100 - 250 USD
Hi there, I would like to convert a pine script/trading view indicator to a MT5 indicator. I'm looking for someone familiar with converting Pine script to MT5 to do this job as I am not educated in the pine script, so you need to understand the strategy behind the working from the script. There should be opportunity to select all the Forex, commodity, stocks from the respective broker account in the MT5. Please
MT4 EA Developer Needed -Price Action / Market Structure (EURUSD M1) 30 - 50 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 developer to build a custom EUR/USD M1 scalping EA from scratch (no templates). Core Requirements Market structure logic using objective rules Swing highs/lows CHOCH → BOS sequence Candle-close confirmation only (no wicks, no repainting) Entry logic based on structure + Stochastic conditions Risk-based position sizing (% risk calculated from SL distance) Fixed SL & TP on every
Transaction finalising 500+ USD
Hello can we finalise on the ea right here for trust apply with your name and secret code for reference. Attach all files for the ea and indicator we finish up include the tutorial
Indicator 75+ USD
Does anyone have a good indicator for helping with finding the end of a pullback No repainting and no using future candles for confirmation (if future candles are needed signal should he shifted to the right woth how many candles are needed to confirm)
MT4 Expert Advisor Development – EUR/USD Intraday Trading System 30 - 50 USD
Looking for an experienced MT 4 developer to create a custom EUR/USD intraday Expert Advisor . The EA is based on price action / market structure logic combined with standard built-in indicators . Entries are confirmed on candle close , and the system may allow multiple entries when conditions repeat. Requirements: Fixed SL & TP on every trade % risk position sizing Partial TP: 80% at RR 3 , remaining 20% runner Max
MQL5 Indicator Developer Needed (Market Structure + Fibonacci) 30 - 50 USD
Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom non-repainting market structure indicator . Requirements: Swing high / swing low detection using fractal-based logic (2 candles left & right) Break of Structure (BOS) detection (confirmed by price break) User-selectable timeframe for structure calculation Automatic Fibonacci drawing on valid structure breaks Only specific retracement levels (e.g. 0.618 &
Traingview indicator 30+ USD
I would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair

Project information

Budget
35+ USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)

Customer

(1)
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0