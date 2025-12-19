MQL5 Converting
Specification
Hello Everyone.
I need my old Expert Advisor and 2 indicators converted from MT4 (MQL4)To MT5 (MQL5) language. One of indicators is attached to my EA. That is the Indicator that my EA uses, to execute trades, and is attached too. The other indicator is a stand alone indicator. Thanks
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders13
Arbitrage count0