I need help with translating 2 strategies from ProRealCode (ProRealTime) to MT5, it's very simple strategies.

MQL5 Converting Translation

Specification

I need two simple trading strategies translated into MQL5.
Both systems already work in ProRealTime; I only need them rebuilt exactly the same in MT5.


When accepted you will see the exact parameters.

Please follow these rules:

  • No discretionary logic

  • No optimization

  • Clean, readable MQL5 code

  • Both strategies must run on Daily timeframe

  • Position sizing should follow the formulas I provide 

  • Long-only

  • One position at a time

  • Market orders only

  • No trailing stop, take profit, or stop loss

  • Code must compile with zero warnings or errors

📌 Strategy 1 – Mean Reversion with MA Envelope (Daily, Long-Only)

Implement the following:

Indicators

  • A moving-average envelope with upper and lower bands

  • A 200-day trend filter

  • ATR-based position size calculation

Entry

  • Only take long trades

  • Price must be above the long-term trend filter

  • Price must close below the lower envelope band

Exit

  • Close the long position when price closes above the upper envelope band

Position Sizing

  • Dynamic ATR-based sizing:
    Uses portfolio equity, a risk percentage, and ATR.
    I will provide the formula (implement exactly, no parameter inputs).

📌 Strategy 2 – Donchian Breakout (Daily, Long-Only)

Indicators

  • Donchian breakout channel (Entry based on X-day high, Exit based on Y-day low)

  • ATR-based position size calculation following my formula

  • Uses previous bar values for breakout levels

Entry

  • Enter long when:
    Close > previous bar's Donchian high

Exit

  • Exit long when:
    Close < previous bar’s Donchian low

Position Sizing

  • ATR-based sizing using portfolio size × risk percentage

  • No external parameters shown to user

📌 General Requirements

  • Build both strategies as two separate EA files

  • Should run on Daily-chart symbol

  • One position at a time

  • Clean code

  • Must work live and in backtesting

  • I provide logic → you translate exactly, MQL5-standard code quality expected

  • Deliver full MQ5 source code



Project information

Budget
30+ USD
VAT (25%): 7.5 USD
Total: 38 USD
For the developer
27 USD

Customer

(4)
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0