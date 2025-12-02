I need two simple trading strategies translated into MQL5.

Both systems already work in ProRealTime; I only need them rebuilt exactly the same in MT5.





When accepted you will see the exact parameters.

Please follow these rules:

No discretionary logic

No optimization

Clean, readable MQL5 code

Both strategies must run on Daily timeframe

Position sizing should follow the formulas I provide

Long-only

One position at a time

Market orders only

No trailing stop, take profit, or stop loss

Code must compile with zero warnings or errors

Implement the following:

Indicators

A moving-average envelope with upper and lower bands

A 200-day trend filter

ATR-based position size calculation

Entry

Only take long trades

Price must be above the long-term trend filter

Price must close below the lower envelope band

Exit

Close the long position when price closes above the upper envelope band

Position Sizing

Dynamic ATR-based sizing:

Uses portfolio equity, a risk percentage, and ATR.

I will provide the formula (implement exactly, no parameter inputs).

Indicators

Donchian breakout channel (Entry based on X-day high, Exit based on Y-day low)

ATR-based position size calculation following my formula

Uses previous bar values for breakout levels

Entry

Enter long when:

Close > previous bar's Donchian high

Exit

Exit long when:

Close < previous bar’s Donchian low

Position Sizing

ATR-based sizing using portfolio size × risk percentage

No external parameters shown to user

Build both strategies as two separate EA files

Should run on Daily-chart symbol

One position at a time

Clean code

Must work live and in backtesting

I provide logic → you translate exactly, MQL5-standard code quality expected

Deliver full MQ5 source code



