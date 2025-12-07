Specification
I need to convert this indicator to mql5 I need it the same as on tradingview including parameters…………. Or if you know about this indicator, please give me more comments so that it works better.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
620
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
7
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
592
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
15
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
17
Rating
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
18
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
19
Rating
Projects
274
54%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
5
2%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
21
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
23
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
25
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Tradingview Pine script 30+ USDcan you help me with making a simple tradingview/script that draws boxes labeling consolidation areas according to my specifications? IF anyone can help with this kindly do well to bid to this so we can discuss more about the project thanka
Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0