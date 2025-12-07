FreelanceSections

Please help me convert this indicator

MQL5 Converting Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization C++

Specification

I need to convert this indicator to mql5 I need it the same as on tradingview including parameters…………. Or if you know about this indicator, please give me more comments so that it works better.

Files:

PNG
IMG_3224.png
594.6 Kb

Similar orders
MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA) 3000+ USD
Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor
I want bot which transfer crypto from one crypto adress to another immediately 30 - 40 USD
I want developer who know how to create bot which immediately transfer specific crypto coin deposit to one crypto address to another specific address in just a second,, if you know about this then only comment on this post
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USD
Hey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
I need GOLD High speed Scalper for MT5 (Ready Made) 30+ USD
Hello Developers, I need ready made MT5 HFT Gold Scalper. Must pass in backtesting lower DD work with minimum $50 if you have ready made scalper than send file for Demo test and than we Final the deal. Thanks
Traingview indicator 30+ USD
I would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Tradingview Pine script 30+ USD
can you help me with making a simple tradingview/script that draws boxes labeling consolidation areas according to my specifications? IF anyone can help with this kindly do well to bid to this so we can discuss more about the project thanka
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 100 - 300 USD
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 📌 Gereksinimler: - MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native) - Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş - Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen - Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen - Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen 📌 EA Özeti: - Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak - Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak. - Günlük bias kontrolü
Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account
High Speed Scalping MT4 EA for DE40 30+ USD
I need a high-speed trading EA that works on live accounts with IC Markets. I will provide a video of an EA trading on the DE40 pair with high speed; I want that same logic and trading style replicated in my EA. Most importantly, please only apply if you are experienced with HFT trading strategies. You will only be selected for this job after you have successfully explained the logic of the video to me
Custom Pocket Option Binary Bot (NOT MT5 EA) — Full Martingale System + API Auto-Trading 150 - 400 USD
I need a custom Pocket Option binary options bot. This is NOT an MT5 EA. The bot must work directly with Pocket Option using API or WebSocket (NO clicker bot). Bot Requirements Generate simple Buy/Sell signals for OTC pairs Execute trades automatically on Pocket Option Allow me to set: Entry Amount (Level 0) Level 1 martingale amount Level 2 martingale amount Level 3 martingale amount If Level 0 loses → trade Level 1

