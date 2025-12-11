Specification
I have a working MT4 Expert Advisor with full source code (.mq4). I need this EA converted to MT5 (.mq5) so that it works exactly the same as the MT4 version.
What I need:
-
Convert all MT4 trading functions to MT5 trading functions
-
Keep the same strategy logic, inputs, and behavior
-
Make sure the EA works in the MT5 Strategy Tester
-
Deliver clean and error-free MT5 source code
-
No new features needed — only conversion
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
66
38%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
359
32%
Arbitration
34
41% / 29%
Overdue
107
30%
Working
Published: 1 code
4
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
396
27%
Arbitration
38
39% / 50%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
57
18%
Arbitration
6
33% / 17%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Published: 2 codes
7
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
333
35%
Arbitration
66
12% / 58%
Overdue
87
26%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
14
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
15
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
563
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Working
Published: 6 codes
18
Rating
Projects
479
23%
Arbitration
57
56% / 25%
Overdue
55
11%
Loaded
19
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
20
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
21
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
22
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
23
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
26
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
27
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
30
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0