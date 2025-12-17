MQL5 Experts
Specification
I'm looking for a developer to build an iOS app that provides a delayed XAUUSD (gold) chart under the symbol *XAUUSD+*. The app must replicate the MT5 mobile interface on iOS 26 while offering the following features:
- *Delay control:* Choose a data lag from 1 hour up to 4 weeks (minimum 4‑week delay).
- *Replay mode:* Speed up or slow down the chart playback, similar to TradingView’s replay function.
- *Paper trading:* Open multiple positions, test strategies, and track performance.
- *Full MT5 toolset:* Add any indicator, draw objects, and switch between all time‑frames available in MT5 mobile.
- *Authentic UI:* The look and feel should exactly match the official MT5 iOS client.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
0% / 71%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
50 - 150 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 6 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0