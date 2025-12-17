I'm looking for a developer to build an iOS app that provides a delayed XAUUSD (gold) chart under the symbol *XAUUSD+*. The app must replicate the MT5 mobile interface on iOS 26 while offering the following features:





- *Delay control:* Choose a data lag from 1 hour up to 4 weeks (minimum 4‑week delay).

- *Replay mode:* Speed up or slow down the chart playback, similar to TradingView’s replay function.

- *Paper trading:* Open multiple positions, test strategies, and track performance.

- *Full MT5 toolset:* Add any indicator, draw objects, and switch between all time‑frames available in MT5 mobile.

- *Authentic UI:* The look and feel should exactly match the official MT5 iOS client.



