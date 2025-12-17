MQL5 Experts
Specification
Can you create a copy trader from match trader to Mt4 and Mt5?
The prop firm I use is cryptofundtrader. The way I will just execute from there and it will get copied to the meta trader account
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
6
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0