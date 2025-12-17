Specification
# Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd.
import importlib.util
mt5_spec = importlib.util.find_spec("MetaTrader5")
if mt5_spec is None:
mt5 = None
else:
import MetaTrader5 as mt5 # pyright: ignore[reportMissingImports]
def main():
if mt5 is None:
print("MetaTrader5 module not available")
return
print('Python executable:', __import__('sys').executable)
ok = mt5.initialize()
print('mt5.initialize() ->', ok)
try:
err = mt5.last_error()
except Exception:
err = None
print('mt5.last_error() ->', err)
if not ok:
print('terminal initialisation failed')
try:
mt5.shutdown()
except Exception:
pass
return
# you code here
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
if 'mt5' in globals() and mt5 is not None:
try:
mt5.shutdown()
except Exception:
pass
Project information
Budget
1000+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0