Specification
Looking for a clean & smooth EA which works with SMA + MACD + RSI with set of buy/sell rules along with trailing SL's.
It should work fine with multiple time frames. SL trail is must in both buy or sell. Along with triggering multiple orders if required.
It should work fine with multiple time frames. SL trail is must in both buy or sell. Along with triggering multiple orders if required.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
785
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
620
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
684
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
88
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
11
Rating
Projects
15
40%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
14
Rating
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
15
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
188
57%
Arbitration
10
80% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
20
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
21
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
22
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
23
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
24
Rating
Projects
479
23%
Arbitration
57
56% / 25%
Overdue
55
11%
Loaded
25
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
26
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
27
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
29
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
30
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
32
Rating
Projects
12
17%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
33
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
34
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
35
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
36
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 USD
Total: 36 USD
For the developer27 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0