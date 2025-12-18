Entry criteria





Take both buy and sell trade at market price with unit 0.01 lot and immediately for both buy and sell order set target point is input varible "target points",,

Buy criteria





if market price hit BUY tp then again take buy order with 0.01 lot with target "target point" this cycle keep on continue,,.before hitting buy tp whenever price comes down by "points for adding new lots" from above buy order then take buy entry with( initial lot + lot addition) and set trailed tp,, this cycle also continue untill buy order trailed tp hit,,

Sell criteria





if market price hit sell tp then again take sell order with 0.01 lot with target "target point" this cycle keep on continue,,.before hitting sell tp whenever price comes up by "points for adding new lots" from bellow sell order then take sell entry with( initial lot + lot addition) and set trailed tp,, this cycle also continue untill buy order trailed tp hit,,





Group leg condition





For buy order





when there is 10 executed buy order on system then next 5 buy order point should be "double of(points for adding new lots") and after this 5 order, for next 5 order points should be "double this last points for adding new lots" ,,,for next 5 order the distance points should be double,, this keep on contine for every next 5 order





for sell order also same above condition





Lot addition keep increase,, example if lot addition is 0.01 and initial lot is 0.01 then first buy 0.01 2nd buy 0.02 3rd buy 0.03 fourth buy 0.04 if lot addition is 0.02 and initial lot is 0.01 then first buy 0.01 2nd buy 0.03 3rd buy 0.05 fourth buy 0.07 Same for sell trade also





Also add id lock and expiry date





Also add % loss stop