Create EA satisfies my condition,, its very simple EA you can create in 1 day

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

Entry criteria 

Take both buy and sell trade at market price with unit 0.01 lot and immediately for both buy and sell order set target point is input varible "target points",,
Buy criteria 

if market price hit BUY tp then again take buy order with 0.01 lot with target "target point" this cycle keep on continue,,.before hitting buy tp whenever price comes down by "points for adding new lots" from above buy order then take buy entry with( initial lot + lot addition) and set trailed tp,, this cycle also continue untill buy order trailed tp hit,,    
Sell criteria 

if market price hit sell tp then again take sell order with 0.01 lot with target "target point" this cycle keep on continue,,.before hitting sell tp whenever price comes up by "points for adding new lots" from bellow sell order then take sell entry with( initial lot + lot addition) and set trailed tp,, this cycle also continue untill buy order trailed tp hit,, 

Group leg condition

For buy order 

when there is 10 executed buy order on system then next 5 buy order point should be "double of(points for adding new lots") and after this 5 order, for next 5 order points should be "double this last points for adding new lots" ,,,for next 5 order the distance points should be double,, this keep on contine for every next 5 order

for sell order also same above condition

Lot addition keep increase,, example if lot addition is 0.01 and initial lot is 0.01 then first buy 0.01 2nd buy 0.02 3rd buy 0.03 fourth buy 0.04 if lot addition is 0.02 and initial lot is 0.01 then first buy 0.01 2nd buy 0.03 3rd buy 0.05 fourth buy 0.07 Same for sell trade also

Also  add id lock and  expiry date 

Also add % loss stop

Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
38
Developer 38
Rating
(73)
Projects
83
64%
Arbitration
5
100% / 0%
Overdue
9
11%
Free
39
Developer 39
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
40
Developer 40
Rating
(7)
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
0% / 71%
Overdue
0
Free
41
Developer 41
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
42
Developer 42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Developer 43
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Project information

Budget
40 - 60 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0