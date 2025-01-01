The trading strategy involve balancing correlation between btcusd and usd jpy when the the btc strategy is setup on SAMR TIME FRAME EXAMPLE 5 MINS with a buy bullish signal and at the same time the jpy ,using same stratewgy setup give a sell signal then the EA will open order buy for BTC USD and sell for USDJPY ,,setting CAN BE MODIFY to set which currency to trade either btc or jpy

setting will include open only btc trade or open only jpy trade or open both trade

STRATEGY

stochastic 50 21 15

momentum 55 level 100

Moving average period 21 shift 16

ichimoku 3 8 5 settings

FLOW CHAT

BUY CONDITION =====

A) If AND WHEN STOCHASTIC 50 21 15 % k CROSSES OVER %D (BULLISH SET UP 1)





B) and stochastic 3 8 5 tenkan sen (3) and kijiunsen (8) both cross over above MA 35 SHIFT 16 (BULLISHSETUP2)





AND THE THIRD SETUP TO VALIDATE THIS WILL BE

C) MOMENTUM 55 THRESHOLD LEVEL 100 cross above threshold 100 (bullish signal )

As Line A ,B & C Allign its a buy setup

and if these 3 setup are line up as well on USDJPY

EA OPEN == BUY ORDER FOR BTC USD AND OPEN SELL ORDER FOR USD JPY





EXCEPT user set it to false no trade





add

stop loss

take profit

open order at specified percentage of trade

close opposite signal

max open order

hard stoploss =if stochastic cross over in opposite direction



















