Specification
I need a custom Pocket Option binary options bot. This is NOT an MT5 EA.
The bot must work directly with Pocket Option using API or WebSocket (NO clicker bot).
Bot Requirements
- Generate simple Buy/Sell signals for OTC pairs
- Execute trades automatically on Pocket Option
- Allow me to set:
- Entry Amount (Level 0)
- Level 1 martingale amount
- Level 2 martingale amount
- Level 3 martingale amount
- If Level 0 loses → trade Level 1
- If Level 1 loses → trade Level 2
- If Level 2 loses → trade Level 3
- If any level wins → return to Level 0
- After Level 3 (whether win/loss), I choose:
- Reset to Level 0, or
- Stop trading
- Trade continuously Monday–Saturday unless I pause it
- (Optional but preferred) Send trade results & signals to Telegram
Notes
I want a bot similar to traditional Pocket Option martingale bots, but fully customizable and NOT restricted.
Bot must use API/WebSocket, NOT screen-click automation.
Similar orders
Project information
Budget
150 - 400 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0